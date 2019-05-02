Pro Football Focus praises Derrick Johnson, who reportedly will retire with Chiefs

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to

Linebacker Derrick Johnson apparently is following in the footsteps of former teammate Jamaal Charles.

On Wednesday, Charles signed a one-day contract and retired as a member of the Chiefs.

KCSP 610 AM reported Thursday that Johnson also would sign a one-day contract and retire with the Chiefs.

Johnson, who was a four-time Pro Bowler after being chosen 15th overall in the 2005 draft, was a dominant force in the NFL. He was named All-Pro in 2011 and is the Chiefs’ career tackle leader. Johnson also set the single-season record for tackles (179) in 2011.

Pro Football Focus tipped its hat to Johnson with this tweet: “His incredible stretch between 2009-2015 with the Chiefs is almost unparalleled in the PFF era (06-present).”

Derrick Johnson



His incredible stretch between 2009-2015 with the Chiefs is almost unparalleled in the PFF era (06-present).



2009 - 90.4 overall grade (4th)

2010 - 90.1 (3rd)

2011 - 81.8 (7th)

2012 - 79.7 (8th)

2013 - 89.0 (1st)

2014 - (injured)

2015 - 82.8 (9th) https://t.co/4wWTRhV8qv — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 2, 2019

That’s an impressive stretch.

Johnson never seemed to take things easy, even in the Pro Bowl when he delivered this big hit to ... Charles.