Jamaal Charles, still the career rushing leader in Kansas City, to retire as a Chief

The Chiefs will sign career rushing leader Jamaal Charles to a one-day contract this week so he can retire with his original team, The Star confirmed.

Sports Radio 610 first reported the story on Tuesday.

The decision signals Charles’ retirement from the NFL, which had remained uncertain after last season, when he appeared in two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles, 32, was a third-round selection by the Chiefs in 2008 and became the team’s primary back in the second half of that season. He went on to rush for the first of his 1,000-yard seasons with the team that year.

The first of his four Pro Bowl seasons came in 2010, when he rushed for 1,467 yards.

The arrival of head coach Andy Reid in 2013 expanded Charles’ game. He caught 70 passes that season, and his 12 rushing and 19 total touchdowns led the NFL.

Over nine seasons in a Chiefs uniform, Charles rushed for 7.260 yards. He was released by the Chiefs in February, 2017 and spent the next season with the Denver Broncos.

Charles, an All-America sprinter at Texas, turned his breakaway speed into highlight-reel touchdown runs. He had five touchdown runs of 76 yards or longer and nine touchdown plays of 56 yards or longer.

His best game? Either the 259-yard rushing game he enjoyed against the Broncos to end the 2009 season or the five-touchdown game at Oakland in 2013, when he logged 195 receiving yards and four scores through the air.