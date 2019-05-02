Derrick Johnson to sign one-day contract, retire a Chief

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to

It’s retirement season at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Chief in the near future.

Though Johnson played the final six games of his career in Oakland, he expressed his commitment to the Chiefs when the team decided to let him hit free agency after the 2017 season.

“I’m a Chief at heart,” he said then. “My kids are Chiefs fans, and I’m sure whatever team I’m on (next), my kids are gonna have two teams, I’ll tell you that.”

Johnson’s news comes a day after running back Jamaal Charles signed a one-day contract and also retired as a Chief.

Johnson was a first-round pick by the organization in 2005 and spent 13 years in Kansas City before being hitting free agency following the 2017 season. He played the final six games of his career with the Raiders but was released in October.

The Chiefs’ all-time tackles leader finished his Chiefs’ career with 1,262 and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

“Few players in recent history have meant more to the Chiefs franchise and the Kansas City community than Derrick Johnson,” team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt said in a 2018 statement when the team parted ways with Johnson. “His tireless work ethic and passion for the game made him one of the most productive defensive players to ever wear a Chiefs uniform and one of the most respected players both in our locker room and around the league.

“Over the last 13 seasons, Derrick represented himself and the Chiefs organization with integrity and class, and he will always be a part of our Chiefs family.”

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE