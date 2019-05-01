On last day with Chiefs, Jamaal Charles takes one final handoff from Patrick Mahomes

Jamaal Charles’ memorable moments with the Chiefs Running back Jamaal Charles will no doubt join the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but he's definitely wearing the wrong colors this season. Let's set that aside a moment and remember some of the electrifying moments he had in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back Jamaal Charles will no doubt join the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but he's definitely wearing the wrong colors this season. Let's set that aside a moment and remember some of the electrifying moments he had in Kansas City.

Chiefs fans will never again mention Jamaal Charles’ brief stay with the Broncos, right?

On Thursday, Charles signed a one-day contract with the Chiefs and retired from the NFL. Charles, who was taken by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2008 draft, is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher (7,230 yards).

It’s clear that Charles remains a popular figure in Kansas City as fans took to Twitter to show their support for his decision to sign the one day-contract.

On Thursday, the Chiefs tweeted the news of Charles’ signing and had him take one last handoff, this from Patrick Mahomes:

It’s possible that every crying meme you’ve ever seen was used in response to that video:

Fans on Twitter paid tribute to Charles:

In honor of Jamaal Charles returning to KC for his retirement, let's look back at that time where he scored five touchdowns against the Raiders #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/ghOVezniqx — Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) April 30, 2019

Wow. I'm so glad he's a Chief and and I'm glad he is retiring as a Chief. I wish he would play vs the Patriots for a trubute game and a goodbye game. But I'm glad he's back. I remember the games he played with us. I remember watching them live on tv. — Gaming DudeBro (@GamingDudebro) May 1, 2019

One of the best to carry the rock. Despite injuries amazing career!



Thank you Jamaal.#ChiefsKingdom ️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/bvzguAxRAI — Braves Jeff ️ (@JAE19528126) May 1, 2019

@jcharles25 Love you Jamaal! You’re my favorite player ever, and I think you’re one of the best runners the NFL has ever seen. You’ll always be a Chief in the hearts of #ChiefsKingdom and you better come to some games!! ️ — Chandler Lewis (@DallasChiefsFan) April 30, 2019

Happy that Jamaal Charles is retiring as a Chief! His jersey is the first Chiefs Jersey I got, and what great one to have, one of the best KC has ever had! #ChiefsKingdom — Steffan H. Bech (@SteffHB_) April 30, 2019

God speed to one of the better Running Backs in the NFL, Jamaal Charles.#ChiefsKingdom — Not Ben Rogers (@FakeBenRogers) April 30, 2019

One of the classiest and flashiest Chief of all time. Respect to #25 — Chief Out Here (@provemewong) May 1, 2019

I only buy jerseys of players who are forever known as Chiefs players (made an exception for @PatrickMahomes). Looks like Charles is next and many people echoed the same when we learned this yesterday. Thank you Charles for the memories! — Brett (@honeybadger210) May 1, 2019

Jamaal always ran so hard. You knew every Sunday he was on the field, you were going to get everything he had, no matter what. #ChiefsKingdom #ThankYou25 pic.twitter.com/Yh3cbMj42t — Talkin’ Chiefs (@TalkinChiefs) April 30, 2019

Jamaal Charles is going to make me cry. Omg I love you #ForeverChief #ChiefsKingdom — Em (@emmerz08) April 30, 2019