For Pete's Sake
On last day with Chiefs, Jamaal Charles takes one final handoff from Patrick Mahomes
Jamaal Charles’ memorable moments with the Chiefs
Chiefs fans will never again mention Jamaal Charles’ brief stay with the Broncos, right?
On Thursday, Charles signed a one-day contract with the Chiefs and retired from the NFL. Charles, who was taken by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2008 draft, is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher (7,230 yards).
It’s clear that Charles remains a popular figure in Kansas City as fans took to Twitter to show their support for his decision to sign the one day-contract.
On Thursday, the Chiefs tweeted the news of Charles’ signing and had him take one last handoff, this from Patrick Mahomes:
It’s possible that every crying meme you’ve ever seen was used in response to that video:
Fans on Twitter paid tribute to Charles:
