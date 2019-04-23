Chiefs players send welcoming messages to new teammate Frank Clark

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided the team a 12-4 regular season and fans a million reasons to cheer in 2018. jsleezer@kcstar.com

It seems defensive end Frank Clark can expect a warm welcome when he arrives in Kansas City.

The Chiefs made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Clark on Tuesday, and after the news broke, some of his new teammates took to Twitter to welcome Clark to Chiefs Kingdom.

Those Chiefs players seemed pretty darn happy about the deal.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones in particular was excited:

Jones also tweeted: “This defense got real dawgs all around... ‘(This is) about to be crazy’..” There was actually a curse word instead of parenthetical. You can see that tweet here.

Chiefs guard Jeff Allen called Clark a dog. But in a good way:

Frank Clark is a very violent football player. That’s a good thing the Chiefs got a dog — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) April 23, 2019

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who knows all about biceps, tweeted this emoji: