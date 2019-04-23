Chiefs add premier pass rusher in Frank Clark via trade with Seattle Seahawks

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

The Chiefs have a premier pass rusher.

Kansas City on Tuesday was finalizing a trade that would send Seattle defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs, a league source told The Star.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will send their first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick and swap third-round picks with Seattle for Clark. In the swap, the Chiefs will get the No. 84 overall pick while Seattle will have the No. 92 pick. Seattle will also get the lower of the Chiefs’ 2020 second-round picks, one of which was acquired when the Chiefs traded Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark, 25, was franchise-tagged by the Seahawks earlier this year. The Chiefs managed to quickly work out a monster deal with Clark that surpasses the extension given to Dallas’ Demarcus Lawrence. The Chiefs and Clark have agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

In adding Clark, the Chiefs continue a defensive overhaul that began with the hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to supplant Bob Sutton.

Clark was Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2015 draft, and he has 35 career sacks. He’ll go a long way toward replacing Ford and Justin Houston, who the Chiefs released earlier this year.





ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clark had this to say about being acquired by the Chiefs, tweeting the following quote from the defensive lineman:

“I feel like I’m good. I wanted to be somewhere where I’m wanted, where I’m appreciated. I thank God that KC came in & showed that...In life u just want to be shown that you are appreciated sometimes & I feel like this was one of those things.”

Anderson also tweeted Clark told her that he was disappointed that he couldn’t work out a new deal with Seattle.

“They had other plans,” Clark told Anderson. “It got to a point where Seattle had used me for everything I had for them already. At the end of the day, it’s a business. ... Look down the history. ... When you’re playing in Seattle it’s not common that they plan to have players around for the long run. It’s obvious. It’s evident ... but I’m blessed and thankful to be part of their organization. John (Schneider) and Pete (Carroll) drafted (me) back in 2015. It just sucks that we weren’t able to get something done because they knew how I felt about being in Seattle and how I felt about my future, and I feel like at the end of the day it was all ignored. But it is part of the business. ... and you have to play your cards right in this game.”





Clark doesn’t come without baggage. Though he’s stayed out of trouble since arriving in Seattle, Clark pleaded guilty to felony home-invasion charges in 2012 for stealing a MacBook Air laptop from a floormate in his Michigan dorm, and he was involved in a November 2014 domestic violence incident. Clark missed one week of practice and a game as a sophomore for the home invasion arrest and was dismissed from the team following the domestic violence charge two years later.

Clark, then a senior, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and assault after an altercation with his then-girlfriend at a Sandusky, Ohio hotel. Charges against him were later reduced to fourth-degree persistent disorderly conduct and he completed a 25-week domestic violence course along with paying court costs and fines.

Since then, Clark hasn’t had any known legal issues.