Patrick Mahomes flexing at Texas Tech game seems destined to be a meme for Chiefs fans

To someone outside of Kansas City, this may sound odd, but many Chiefs fans will be glued to their televisions during Monday night’s NCAA Tournament championship game.
That’s because Texas Tech will be playing Virginia for the title, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Mahomes, who played for the Texas Tech football team, was at Saturday’s game and he had a great time as the Red Raiders knocked off Michigan State 61-51.
When the Red Raiders closed in on the victory, CBS cameras caught Mahomes flexing in the stands:
Oh yeah, we’re going to see that turned into a meme this fall, right?
Chiefs fans loved it:
