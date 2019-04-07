Patrick Mahomes flexing at Texas Tech game seems destined to be a meme for Chiefs fans

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Final Four in Minneapolis Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans.

To someone outside of Kansas City, this may sound odd, but many Chiefs fans will be glued to their televisions during Monday night’s NCAA Tournament championship game.

That’s because Texas Tech will be playing Virginia for the title, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Mahomes, who played for the Texas Tech football team, was at Saturday’s game and he had a great time as the Red Raiders knocked off Michigan State 61-51.

When the Red Raiders closed in on the victory, CBS cameras caught Mahomes flexing in the stands:

Oh yeah, we’re going to see that turned into a meme this fall, right?

Chiefs fans loved it:

Go ahead #Chiefs fans and just change the Twitter avatar pic now... pic.twitter.com/kYD8PrE4bf — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) April 7, 2019

Sun's down, guns out. Wait - is that not how this works? Works for me .... @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3hVqLJlwk — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) April 7, 2019