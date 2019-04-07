For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Patrick Mahomes flexing at Texas Tech game seems destined to be a meme for Chiefs fans

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Final Four in Minneapolis

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. By

To someone outside of Kansas City, this may sound odd, but many Chiefs fans will be glued to their televisions during Monday night’s NCAA Tournament championship game.

That’s because Texas Tech will be playing Virginia for the title, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Mahomes, who played for the Texas Tech football team, was at Saturday’s game and he had a great time as the Red Raiders knocked off Michigan State 61-51.

When the Red Raiders closed in on the victory, CBS cameras caught Mahomes flexing in the stands:

Oh yeah, we’re going to see that turned into a meme this fall, right?

Chiefs fans loved it:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Here’s why some fans were thrilled Bruce Pearl’s team lost in heart-breaking fashion
Video media Created with Sketch.

For Pete's Sake

Here’s why some fans were thrilled Bruce Pearl’s team lost in heart-breaking fashion

The Auburn men’s basketball team lost 63-62 to Virginia on Saturday in a Final Four game when the Cavaliers made three free throws with less than a second to play. Some fans said it was karma for Bruce Pearl.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service