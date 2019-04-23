For Pete's Sake

Here is what Chiefs fans are saying about the Frank Clark trade

The Chiefs made a huge splash, and the NFL Draft isn’t for another two days.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs added another new player to the revamped defense when they traded for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

The Chiefs have added Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah, Bashaud Breeland and Alex Okafor to their defense since the AFC Championship Game loss.

Not long after the trade became known, the Chiefs then agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal with Clark.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the trade:

