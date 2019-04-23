Here is what Chiefs fans are saying about the Frank Clark trade

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

The Chiefs made a huge splash, and the NFL Draft isn’t for another two days.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs added another new player to the revamped defense when they traded for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

The Chiefs have added Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah, Bashaud Breeland and Alex Okafor to their defense since the AFC Championship Game loss.

Not long after the trade became known, the Chiefs then agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal with Clark.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the trade:





Win now. I love it @Chiefs. Honey badger and Clark are gonna be savages on that D. Scared money don’t make money, folks. Chris Jones pay day is next. #Chiefs — Logan Biehl (@Biehl123) April 23, 2019

Lets just hope Frank Clark can line up correctly and that’s an automatic upgrade over Dee Ford #ChiefsKingdom — Gaston Millar (@gaston_millar) April 23, 2019

Unfortunately, at this point, it just seems like the #Chiefs truly don't care about that issue. https://t.co/eCgIjG5qBZ — Justin Nutter (@JNutter) April 23, 2019

Are the #Chiefs defense actually top 5 good now?

The D-line might become awesome...



Think about where Frank Clark would get drafted if he was the #NFLDraft ...



All they need is corner help. pic.twitter.com/DRM3JA1hmp — Nic the Identity Politician (@nicberger) April 23, 2019

Frank Clark is younger than Dee and Justin without the injury report, in addition to having a high ceiling when paired with other studs (Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi). I know I get a dog with Frank. I'm very good with this. Hopefully the deal dont kill us. Lets go! #ChiefsKingdom — Tra Andrews (@OfficialTra16) April 23, 2019

Just a thought, did Dee Ford want to stay in KC? I don't know why he wouldn't, but it does take 2 to sign an extension. Here's hoping Frank Clark is the answer! #GoChiefs #ChiefsKingdom — B-RAD (@bcraaum) April 23, 2019

Love the player, not sure on the compensation but none of it matters as long as they are losing the Lombardi in February #Chiefs — Jesse Bates (@TheChiefsFan24) April 23, 2019

Regardless of how this trade turns out, I don't know how any #Chiefs can be mad at the fact that your team's ownership is doing everything they can to give your team the best chance to reach and win the Super Bowl in 50 years. #ChiefsKingdom — Dillon Davis (@dillondavis3) April 23, 2019

A list of pass rushers (who are better than Frank Clark) who would be available to draft at 29. #Chiefs



I like the move. pic.twitter.com/xy3lcXOcCK — volt (@Go_On_Volt) April 23, 2019