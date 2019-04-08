Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with bottled water company

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ list of endorsement deals grew on Monday.

Mahomes shared a video for Essentia water, which says on its website that it has “supercharged” ionized alkaline water that it claims is “clinically shown to rehydrate better.”

Previously, Mahomes inked deals with Hunt’s ketchup, Oakley sunglasses and Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. He also created his own logo and merchandise.

Mahomes also appeared in the NFL’s 100-year celebration video.

Mahomes shared this message for Essential on Twitter on Monday morning:

