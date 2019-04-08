Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with bottled water company

COMMERCIAL: ‘Someone’ ft. Patrick Mahomes Someone is going to do that thing you really, really want to do. It might as well be you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Someone is going to do that thing you really, really want to do. It might as well be you.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ list of endorsement deals grew on Monday.

Mahomes shared a video for Essentia water, which says on its website that it has “supercharged” ionized alkaline water that it claims is “clinically shown to rehydrate better.”

Previously, Mahomes inked deals with Hunt’s ketchup, Oakley sunglasses and Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. He also created his own logo and merchandise.

Mahomes also appeared in the NFL’s 100-year celebration video.

Mahomes shared this message for Essential on Twitter on Monday morning:

Hard work doesn’t stop. Every day I push myself, on and off the field. Proud to join the Essentia Nation. @essentiawater #ItMightAsWellBeYou #OverachievingH2O pic.twitter.com/pGRhiHumsT — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 8, 2019