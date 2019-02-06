Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes unveils a personal logo, merchandise site

Tiger Woods has a personal logo. So does Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ditto for Michael Jordan.

Chances are sports fans are aware of those logos, but many others have them as well, including Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt, Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The latest player to unveil a logo? It’s Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who unveiled his personal logo on Tuesday.

You can clearly see a “P” and “M” and “II” because Mahomes shares his father’s name.

What do you think of this:

Patrick Mahomes II has his own superhero logo and it's awesome pic.twitter.com/z7v9j2AY2M — 50 Sent (@ClayWendler) February 6, 2019

Mahomes is also selling T-shirts, caps, hoodies and beanies on his website, mahomes15.com.