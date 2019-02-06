For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes unveils a personal logo, merchandise site

By Pete Grathoff

February 06, 2019 09:39 AM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reflects on the season that quarterback Patrick Mahomes had in his first full season as the starting quarterback.
Tiger Woods has a personal logo. So does Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ditto for Michael Jordan.

Chances are sports fans are aware of those logos, but many others have them as well, including Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt, Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The latest player to unveil a logo? It’s Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who unveiled his personal logo on Tuesday.

You can clearly see a “P” and “M” and “II” because Mahomes shares his father’s name.

What do you think of this:

Mahomes is also selling T-shirts, caps, hoodies and beanies on his website, mahomes15.com.

