January 15, 2019 7:59 AM

Patrick Mahomes’ new ketchup commercial pays homage to iconic Coca-Cola ad

By Pete Grathoff

Although this was just a commercial, I’m gonna wager a guess that one day there will be interest in ketchup bottles with Patrick Mahomes’ autograph.

As you may know, Mahomes has an endorsement deal with Hunt’s, and a new commercial shows Mahomes signing autographs for kids with ketchup bottles. He skips over one because it’s the wrong brand.

As the dejected boy walks away, Mahomes says, “Hey kid” and tossed a bottle of ketchup to him.

Sound familiar?

It was similar to the iconic 1970s Coca-Cola commercial featuring former Pittsburgh Steelers great Mean Joe Greene, who tossed his jersey to a boy.

Here is the Mahomes commercial:

HuntsMahomes

And here is the Mean Joe Greene commercial:

MeanJoe

