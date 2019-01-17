For Pete's Sake

This is Patrick Mahomes’ new commercial for Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

By Pete Grathoff

January 17, 2019 02:14 PM

Does Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put ketchup on his sub sandwiches, too?

The answer: who cares?

But we know that Mahomes, who has a deal with Hunt’s ketchup, has lined up another endorsement deal. This one is with Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. Mahomes stars in a commercial for the sandwich company, and he is shown warming up while a teacher is at work and Goodcents employees prepare to open their store.

“You can’t fake excellence, you can only build it,” the narrator says. “You’ve got to stay focused. Never straying from what is important. Whether it’s waking up early to run laps or bake bread. You can’t cut corners, you can’t fake results. You’ve got to be precise, you’ve got to be consistent.”

You can see the commercial in the video above.

