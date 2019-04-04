Patrick Mahomes says he’s open to taking on Bills’ Josh Allen in a throwing contest

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes in 2018 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.

Most Chiefs fans were aware that Patrick Mahomes this week made a trip to New York City where he was a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and appeared on an ABC-TV day-time show.

But Mahomes also made an under-the-radar visit to Rochester, N.Y., for the Press-Radio Day of Champions Dinner.

Mahomes ostensibly attended so he could receive the Coca-Cola Sports Personality of the Year award, but he also knew that the event would help others.

“This dinner and proceeds are going to children’s charities around this area, so it hits home to me,” Mahomes told Leo Roth of the Democrat & Chronicle. “My foundation is all about the same types of thing, so to find another area where I can give back to just by being here and meeting a lot of great people, it’s really special.’’

While talking with reporters, Mahomes was asked about Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who earlier this year talked about a possible contest to determine who could throw the ball farther.

Chiefs fans got a taste of Mahomes’ throwing ability in the Chiefs’ preseason opener in Atlanta last yera, when he connected with Tyreek Hill on a 69-yard touchdown pass. Allen has thrown a ball 80 yards, but Mahomes said last year that he once threw a football 85 yards.

“Josh is a great dude,” Mahomes said Wednesday, according to dailynewsonline.com. “But no one that I’ve known has been able to throw a ball farther than me. I’ve never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up (to see who can throw further). Hopefully I can get him to come down to Kansas City, and we can do something for charity. It’s going to take at least 85 yards to win (the throw-off).”

Wouldn’t that be a hot ticket? Mahomes vs. Allen to see who can throw a football farther. Proceeds could benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital. Sounds like fun.