Patrick Mahomes played a kid’s passing game while visiting ‘Strahan & Sara’ show

After his visit Monday to “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an appearance Tuesday on a day-time show.

Mahomes was at the “Strahan & Sara” show, which is the latest iteration of the final hour of “Good Morning America.” The show’s hosts are former Giants star Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, who once was on “The View.”

The co-hosts picked studio participants to help them play a football toss game, and Haines just happened to choose Mahomes.

Before the game began, Strahan asked Mahomes about his no-look and left-handed passes.

“It’s the opposite of what coaches tell you to do,” Mahomes quipped. “But it’s just competing. Just competing, going out there, trying to win. Just trying to make stuff happen, whatever way possible. I have a lot of talented guys around me and I have to find ways to get the ball into their hands, and they make me look really, really good.”

Mahomes also talked a bit about what he’ll be doing during ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft.

“It’s a life-changing thing,” Mahomes said. “You don’t know where you’re going to end up, you don’t know where your life is going to go and I want to give some words of encouragement to those guys on how to go into it and really excel and do the best they can.”

Then it was time for the game, which was more like a football bounce house. Strahan and an audience member named Robyn each threw three passes as did Mahomes and Haines.

Mahomes, who moved way behind the line, connected on two of three passes:

That suit coat was really tight on Mahomes, but he still did well.

You can see more of the show here, including when Haines just happened to pick Mahomes out of the crowd.