Giants safety Landon Collins to the Chiefs? Two NFL observers on why it’s a good fit

When Giants safety Landon Collins partially cleared out his locker last month, many Chiefs fans dreamed of having him fill a new one at Arrowhead Stadium.

Collins, 25, is a three-time Pro Bowler who will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 and has played for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The idea of Collins coming to the Chiefs was discussed this week by two NFL observers. They saw a path to the Chiefs regardless of whether he’s a free agent or the Giants put the franchise tag on him.

On the NFL Network, Dwight Freeney and Michael Robinson discussed potential landing spots for free agents. Freeney said the Chiefs would be a good fit for Collins.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

“The perfect place for Landon would be the Kansas City Chiefs,” Freeney said. “Especially with (Eric) Berry and the health issues there. I think the thing is, he’s a playmaker and that’s what they need. They need a veteran guy in the secondary who make plays and help them get off the field.”

Here is the clip:





Landon ️ Chiefs??

Le'Veon ️ Colts??



What are the best fit teams for the top free agents?



: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/5An0HthdsC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2019

Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants beat writer for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey, thinks New York should put the franchise tag on Collins ... and trade him to the Chiefs for linebacker Dee Ford. On Monday, the Chiefs put their franchise tag on Ford.

“Collins would fill one of the major holes for the Chiefs and allow future Hall of Famer Eric Berry to play more of a coverage role while Collins is the run-stopping strong safety,” Dunleavy wrote.

“How would Ford and Collins feel about this trade? That key component is unknown, but players generally are unhappy about the tag because it does not offer long-term financial security in a high-risk sport,” Dunleavy added.

“But the unhappiness might subside in a new environment with the possibility of a fresh start in contract negotiations.”

You can read more of that story here.