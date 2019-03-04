For Pete's Sake

Saints fans in Mardi Gras parade poke fun at refs over missed call in NFC title game

By Pete Grathoff

March 04, 2019 08:09 AM

Sean Payton on controversial pass interference: ‘They blew the call’

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters he was frustrated by the officials not calling a pass interference on the Rams late in the 26-23 overtime loss in the NFC Championship Game.
You didn’t think the Mardi Gras fun in New Orleans was just one day, right?

While Mardi Gras is Tuesday in New Orleans, the celebration is already in full swing. Parades have been held daily since Wednesday, and one Sunday night included fans who are still upset about a non-call in the NFC Championship Game.

A group called the “Robbin’ Refs” roasted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and clearly was poking fun at the officials who missed a blatant Rams penalty late in the NFC Championship Game that likely cost the Saints a spot in Super Bowl LII.

These officials wore glasses, mimicked the calls for pass interference, incomplete pass and then a rude gesture. The back of their shirts had an image of Goodell in clown makeup.

A float showed a blind referee wearing an “I love LA” button on his hat. Here is a clip from Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans:

At another parade, someone on a float threw a mini football to a spectator. Yeah, that’s Peyton Manning, who was born in New Orleans:

