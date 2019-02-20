The curious case of Giants safety Landon Collins’ locker and its effect on Chiefs fans

Some Chiefs fans couldn’t help but dream Wednesday about Giants safety Landon Collins joining their team.
Collins, 25, is a three-time Pro Bowler who will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 and has played for new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
It’s possible the Giants will put the franchise tag on Collins, but there was a bit of intrigue Wednesday on Twitter about his future. Actually, it was more about Collins’ locker, which became a focal point of conversation.
Seriously.
It began in the early afternoon when ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted: “I’m told that Giants S Landon Collins cleaned out his locker today at the team facility and said his goodbyes to teammates, coaches and trainers. It doesn’t seem like Collins expects to be a Giant for much longer, per sources.”
Chiefs fans were eager for their team to act:
Alas, reporters in New York said the locker wasn’t cleaned out:
So that settled it, right? Collins is staying with the Gia... well, maybe not.
Collins also went on Twitter and responded to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post with this message: “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need”
Did that mean he was not planning to return? Some Chiefs fans again were hopeful that Collins would be wearing red and gold next season:
No matter where Collins plays next season, the saga of his locker was strange, even by Twitter standards.
