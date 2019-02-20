The curious case of Giants safety Landon Collins’ locker and its effect on Chiefs fans

Some Chiefs fans couldn’t help but dream Wednesday about Giants safety Landon Collins joining their team.

Collins, 25, is a three-time Pro Bowler who will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 and has played for new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

It’s possible the Giants will put the franchise tag on Collins, but there was a bit of intrigue Wednesday on Twitter about his future. Actually, it was more about Collins’ locker, which became a focal point of conversation.

Seriously.

It began in the early afternoon when ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted: “I’m told that Giants S Landon Collins cleaned out his locker today at the team facility and said his goodbyes to teammates, coaches and trainers. It doesn’t seem like Collins expects to be a Giant for much longer, per sources.”





Chiefs fans were eager for their team to act:

Ok @Chiefs let’s get this man — JohnnyBGoode (@chieftiger58) February 20, 2019

Please chiefs do whatever you need to do to sign Collins — ChiefLee (@ColdApe06) February 20, 2019

Alas, reporters in New York said the locker wasn’t cleaned out:

Attention those who care about the New York Giants: Landon Collins HAS NOT cleaned out his locker at the team facility.

Repeat: Landon Collins HAS NOT cleaned out his locker at the team facility.

Go about your business and have a nice day. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 20, 2019

Giants S Landon Collins' locker remains full of stuff, as of this hour, and he has not been informed of any decision on whether the team plans to use the "franchise tag" on him or not, according to a source. ... So nothing new and nothing to see here. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 20, 2019

So that settled it, right? Collins is staying with the Gia... well, maybe not.

Collins also went on Twitter and responded to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post with this message: “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need”

Did that mean he was not planning to return? Some Chiefs fans again were hopeful that Collins would be wearing red and gold next season:

The only stuff you need is at 1 Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, MO! #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ujsE8EybLu — Brent Ross (@Brent102Fire) February 20, 2019

Hey @TheHumble_21 wanna Super Bowl ring? Guaranteed to get one with the @Chiefs next year. — Laney Gaston (@GastonLaney) February 20, 2019

Hopefully signing with the @Chiefs — Kaleb Newman (@newman_kaleb) February 20, 2019

No matter where Collins plays next season, the saga of his locker was strange, even by Twitter standards.