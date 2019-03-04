Chiefs officially place franchise tag on defensive stalwart Dee Ford

The Chiefs have officially placed the franchise tag on Dee Ford.

The widely anticipated move was finalized on Monday afternoon, a league source told The Star.

“He was at the top of his game,” general manager Brett Veach said of Ford’s 2018 season. “Really, when we drafted Dee (Ford) a few years ago, all those things that we envisioned for him, he kind of showed that he was that player.”

Though the Chiefs intend to keep Ford, selected with the 23rd overall pick in 2014, through the 2019 season, their move to a 4-3 alignment under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could make Ford a top trade target. He has experience in a 4-3, but it came on the collegiate level when he played as a weakside defensive end at Auburn.

The NFL’s franchise tag amounts to a one-year contract for Ford, who has played all five of his pro seasons in Kansas City. The tag would pay him the average of the top five players at his position.

As an outside linebacker, Ford would be due a projected $15.44 million next year, according to OverTheCap.com. If he’s labeled as a defensive end in Spagnuolo’s new scheme, he’ll be owed $17.13 million.





The tag prevents Ford from becoming a free agent and gives the two sides until July 15 to agree to a multi-year extension. If a deal isn’t worked out by that point, Ford could only sign a one-year contract.

Ford is coming off his best season, having recorded 51 total tackles and 13 sacks in 2018. His sack total matched a career high set in 2016. Though he’s been plagued with injuries throughout his career, Ford didn’t miss a game in 2018. It was the first season since his rookie year in 2014 that he saw action every week.

The decision to tag Ford is one of the first significant offseason moves by the Chiefs. They’re listening to trade offers on linebacker Justin Houston and gauging interest from other teams.

Should they be unable to find a landing spot for Houston, there’s a good chance the 30-year-old will be released to save $14 million in cap space.