Multiple Super Bowl titles? National NFL writers are bullish about Chiefs’ future

Super Bowl LIII likely was bittersweet for Chiefs fans.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3, and it wasn’t difficult to imagine the Chiefs instead being crowned champions. They suffered a heartbreaking 37-31 loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game, and the sting of that defeat hasn’t lessened. Just ask Paul Rudd.

But the good news is the future is bright for the Chiefs, who have the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a young group of talented skill players around him. Las Vegas is bullish on the Chiefs’ chances in 2019.

Many national NFL observers also believe the future is bright for the Chiefs. How bright? Ten Sports Illustrated writers predicted the next five Super Bowl winners, and eight of them saw the Chiefs winning the big game. In fact, six writers predicted the Chiefs would win two Super Bowls.

Each writer gave a reason for their picks, and here is part of what Mitch Goldich wrote: “Like everyone else, I’m looking at quarterbacks first and foremost. I think Patrick Mahomes is going to be the best in the league over the next five years, and given the other pieces around him, I put the Chiefs down for two. Most five-year stretches in Super Bowl history include a repeat winner, so I’d put my money on them.”

Five of ESPN’s experts picked the Chiefs to make Super Bowl LIV and three of them see Kansas City winning the Lombardi Trophy. Jason Reid wrote: “One name tells the story: Patrick Mahomes. We’re witnessing the beginning of the Mahomes era in the NFL. In a quarterback league, the Chiefs have the best quarterback — and he’s about to begin a spectacular run. This is going to be so much fun.”

Four of the writers predict Mahomes will win a second straight MVP award.

Maurice Jones-Drew said this week on the NFL Network that he think Super Bowl LIV would pit the Chiefs against the Rams:

What's your way too early Super Bowl LIV prediction for next season?



: #NFLPowerRankings pic.twitter.com/ySqINf4R5I — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 6, 2019

Charles McDonald of SB Nation wrote of four teams that could end the Patriots “reign of terror.” At the top of the list: the Chiefs.

“Mahomes is only 23 years old and coming off of a season when he threw 50 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and led his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC,” McDonald wrote. “It was also his first season as a starter. The Patriots saw just how talented Mahomes was up close and personal, and he’s only going to get better as he continues to grow as an NFL quarterback.”

Chris Korman of USA Today ranked the NFL teams heading into the offseason. The Chiefs were No. 5. He wrote: “Kansas City could have ranked as high as No. 2 on this list. The offense will be the best in the league once again — barring a turn in injury luck — but the defense has to get better after a woeful 2018 season. The Chiefs will be in the thick of the AFC race.”

ESPN’s early 2019 power rankings had the Chiefs at No. 2. Adam Teicher wrote: “The Chiefs have a quarterback who can help keep them near the top of the division standings and the conference for the foreseeable future.”

