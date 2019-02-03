For Pete's Sake

Watch Paul Rudd announce Patrick Mahomes as MVP winner, joke about being a Chiefs fan

By Pete Grathoff

February 03, 2019 08:20 AM

After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP.
Paul Rudd did things a little different when announcing the NFL MVP award winner.

Rudd, the “Ant-Man” star/Shawnee Mission West graduate/Big Slick co-host, presented that award Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.

When the time came to announce that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the award, Rudd turned around and showed that he had Mahomes’ name and number on the back of his suit coat.

There was no hiding the fact that Rudd is a Chiefs fan.

Here is that moment:

Before announcing Mahomes had won, Rudd also cracked some jokes that long-suffering Chiefs fans might laugh about:

