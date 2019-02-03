Watch Paul Rudd announce Patrick Mahomes as MVP winner, joke about being a Chiefs fan

Paul Rudd did things a little different when announcing the NFL MVP award winner.

Rudd, the “Ant-Man” star/Shawnee Mission West graduate/Big Slick co-host, presented that award Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.

When the time came to announce that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the award, Rudd turned around and showed that he had Mahomes’ name and number on the back of his suit coat.

There was no hiding the fact that Rudd is a Chiefs fan.

Here is that moment:

Paul Rudd announced the MVP with a Patrick Mahomes suit jersey pic.twitter.com/wiG18uOJvN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 3, 2019

Before announcing Mahomes had won, Rudd also cracked some jokes that long-suffering Chiefs fans might laugh about: