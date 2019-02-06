Chiefs players, coaches are featured in latest NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’

Tyreek Hill discussing the possibility of eating a leprechaun? Bob Sutton saying, ‘Oh no”? Andy Reid making noises? Patrick Mahomes had a fear of the ocean?

These were all examples of bad lip reading in the “NFL 2019” video from the group that takes NFL clips and tries to determine what funny things might have been said.

Of course, the Chiefs players and coachs never said those things, but it made for some fun in the latest “Bad Lip Reading” video, which has a healthy dose of clips from Kansas City’s games.

Former Chiefs Alex Smith and Marcus Peters are also featured in the video.

Here it is: