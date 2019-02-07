For Pete's Sake

Here are Patrick Mahomes’ top 10 plays from 2018 season, according to the NFL

By Pete Grathoff

February 07, 2019 08:51 AM

How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made.
By
By

If you had to choose the top throw Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made in the 2018 season, what comes to mind?

The no-look pass? The left-handed pass? This is probably like choosing a favorite type of ice cream — not everyone is going to agree.

After Mahomes won the league MVP award, the NFL put together a video of his top 10 passes from the 2018 season.

There are throws against seven different teams and they are all incredible but for different reasons. Even if fans don’t agree on the order of the top 10, they will probably just enjoy remembering all the amazing things Mahomes did this past season.

Here is the highlight film from the NFL:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

