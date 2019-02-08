49ers’ Richard Sherman believes Patrick Mahomes will continue playing basketball

The NFL’s offseason started this week and for Chiefs fans that meant talk of quarterback Patrick Mahomes ... and his basketball games.

Not sure anyone expected that to be the case, but a video of Mahomes playing pickup basketball at Life Time Fitness in Overland Park went viral this week. Days later, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he wants Mahomes to curtail his time of the court.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman scoffed at that idea.

Sherman, who is the 49ers’ player representative with the players union, tweeted that Mahomes likely wouldn’t quit playing a game he loves and the Chiefs couldn’t dictate his actions off the court.

Haha yea that’s gonna work. If they don’t want him hooping then put it in the contract. It’s not there so he can do as he pleases. Most players do https://t.co/HPNN7VMqVv — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

That first tweet led to a lively interaction with fans, including quite a few who worried about Mahomes being injured. Sherman said playing basketball didn’t increase the risk.

He can tear it at anytime. Doing anything. He could do it working out/practice/in game/at home. If you think about it like that he should prob just never move or do anything until he signs. But that’s why you are you and he is him. Mentality — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

In fact, Sherman said, football increased Mahomes’ chance of being injured much than basketball.

I can tell you the risk of him getting hurt seriously playing football is much greater than him playing around on the hoop court. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

Sherman said Mahomes clearly enjoys basketball, so it will be hard to keep him from doing it.

Exactly... keeps him in shape and he enjoys it. Going to be hard to keep him from it — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

Most NFL players play basketball, Sherman added.

It’s what we all do. It’s how you stay in shape and also have some fun doing something else — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

Sherman then repeated his belief that Mahomes won’t stop playing basketball.