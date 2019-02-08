49ers’ Richard Sherman believes Patrick Mahomes will continue playing basketball

The NFL’s offseason started this week and for Chiefs fans that meant talk of quarterback Patrick Mahomes ... and his basketball games.
Not sure anyone expected that to be the case, but a video of Mahomes playing pickup basketball at Life Time Fitness in Overland Park went viral this week. Days later, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he wants Mahomes to curtail his time of the court.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman scoffed at that idea.
Sherman, who is the 49ers’ player representative with the players union, tweeted that Mahomes likely wouldn’t quit playing a game he loves and the Chiefs couldn’t dictate his actions off the court.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
That first tweet led to a lively interaction with fans, including quite a few who worried about Mahomes being injured. Sherman said playing basketball didn’t increase the risk.
In fact, Sherman said, football increased Mahomes’ chance of being injured much than basketball.
Sherman said Mahomes clearly enjoys basketball, so it will be hard to keep him from doing it.
Most NFL players play basketball, Sherman added.
Sherman then repeated his belief that Mahomes won’t stop playing basketball.
Comments