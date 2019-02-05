For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Adidas put up this sign at Power & Light to celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ MVP award

By Pete Grathoff

February 05, 2019 03:12 PM

Adidas congratulates MVP Patrick Mahomes on Power & Light District sign

Adidas congratulated Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on winning the 2018 NFL MVP award with a billboard in the Power & Light District.
By
Up Next
Adidas congratulated Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on winning the 2018 NFL MVP award with a billboard in the Power & Light District.
By

Chiefs fans near the Sprint Center will see a familiar face on an electronic signage board.

It’s an image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating with the words “Congrats to the league MVP Patrick Mahomes” next to it. Adidas paid for the ad, which is above Sporting Kansas City’s No Other Pub in the Power & Light District.

The board flashes to different advertisements, but the one of Mahomes gets the most play. You can see the sign in the video above.

After his first season as a starter, Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday at the league’s honor show in Atlanta.

After Mahomes won the MVP award, Adidas tweeted this:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  