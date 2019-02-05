Adidas put up this sign at Power & Light to celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ MVP award

Chiefs fans near the Sprint Center will see a familiar face on an electronic signage board.

It’s an image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating with the words “Congrats to the league MVP Patrick Mahomes” next to it. Adidas paid for the ad, which is above Sporting Kansas City’s No Other Pub in the Power & Light District.

The board flashes to different advertisements, but the one of Mahomes gets the most play. You can see the sign in the video above.

After his first season as a starter, Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday at the league’s honor show in Atlanta.

After Mahomes won the MVP award, Adidas tweeted this: