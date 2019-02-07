Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach puts an end to Patrick Mahomes' basketball games

By Pete Grathoff

February 07, 2019 10:48 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is much more than just the NFL MVP, as he showed on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 while playing pickup basketball at Lifetime Fitness in Overland Park.
Like many Chiefs fans, general manager Brett Veach saw the viral video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pickup basketball moves and was concerned.

The fear of an injury to the NFL’s Most Valuable Player led Veach to place a call to Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg.

“As soon as I saw it, it probably took me about 2 seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big no-no,” Veach told Soren Petro of WHB (810 AM) on Thursday.

“The Kingdom can rest assure that we have that under control: no more basketball for Pat.”

Mahomes is competitive in all he does, Veach said, so that makes it hard for Mahomes to kick back and just shoot hoops.

“He doesn’t have that filter in his mind to kind of just have fun, and not take everything so competitively,” Veach said.

That’s why Mahomes’ basketball days are over.

“We were able to nip that in the bud and we feel good with the plan of no basketball with Pat moving forward,” Veach told Petro.

