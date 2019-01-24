For Pete's Sake

Funny ‘NFL Fan Therapy’ shows Chiefs fan dealing with AFC Championship Game loss

By Pete Grathoff

January 24, 2019 10:58 AM

Kansas City Chiefs fans react to the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the New England Patriots in overtime while watching the game in Westport and The Power and Light District.
Still having a tough time dealing with the Chiefs’ loss in the AFC Championship Game?

Or have you moved on and are looking ahead to next season?

No matter which camp you fall in, this video will probably make you laugh. It’s the latest from a comedy group has a recurring series on YouTube called NFL Fan Therapy

It shows a group therapy session involving fans of different NFL teams. If you saw that video of Patriots and Chiefs fans trading barbs ahead of Sunday’s game, you’ll recognize two of the actors.

The Chiefs fan is Gabe McKinley of Kansas City, and the Patriots fan (named Francis) is Randy Gardner, who plays the part beautifully.

McKinley’s pain, while humorous, comes through in this video, including this great line: “it’s a little fresh, a little bleedy”:

