Heartbreaking video shows Dee Ford on sideline asking if he had lined up offside

A few theories have been thrown out in the days since the AFC Championship Game.

Here’s one: After Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw what appeared to be a game-deciding interception in the fourth quarter, referee Clete Blakeman told Brady he had his back and the offsides penalty was called on Dee Ford.





That’s patently false. The flag was thrown at the snap.

Second: There was no angle that actually showed Ford was in the neutral zone.

Again, that’s false. There were plenty of photos that showed Ford was in the neutral zone.

For those who wondered if the call on Ford was a borderline decision, this video from Twitter user Mike Medhurst removes any doubt. Medhurst was at Sunday’s game and shot this video from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium:

My view from the stands of the play that kept the Chiefs out of the Super Bowl. You will see that Dee Ford is more than a little off sides. #GoChiefs pic.twitter.com/vG3z8ROPkX — Mike Medhurst (@MikeMedhurst) January 22, 2019

You can hear the fans realize immediately that the interception won’t stand because Ford was offsides.

Another video shared on Twitter is heartbreaking. It shows Ford on the sideline asking if he had actually lined up in the neutral zone.

This is from Twitter user Casey Baker: