Heartbreaking video shows Dee Ford on sideline asking if he had lined up offside

By Pete Grathoff

January 23, 2019 08:44 AM

Chiefs LB Dee Ford on offsides call: ‘It was sloppy football on my end’

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford took responsibility for being offsides in the fourth quarter, negating an Chiefs interception, during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Jan. 20, 2019.
A few theories have been thrown out in the days since the AFC Championship Game.

Here’s one: After Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw what appeared to be a game-deciding interception in the fourth quarter, referee Clete Blakeman told Brady he had his back and the offsides penalty was called on Dee Ford.

That’s patently false. The flag was thrown at the snap.

Second: There was no angle that actually showed Ford was in the neutral zone.

Again, that’s false. There were plenty of photos that showed Ford was in the neutral zone.

For those who wondered if the call on Ford was a borderline decision, this video from Twitter user Mike Medhurst removes any doubt. Medhurst was at Sunday’s game and shot this video from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium:

You can hear the fans realize immediately that the interception won’t stand because Ford was offsides.

Another video shared on Twitter is heartbreaking. It shows Ford on the sideline asking if he had actually lined up in the neutral zone.

This is from Twitter user Casey Baker:

