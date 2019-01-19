Chiefs fans get last laugh when trading barbs with Patriots supporters in funny video

If you happened to see the New England Patriots tweet the video below on Friday, you may have decided to skip it thinking that it poked fun at the Chiefs.

Well, it does. But it also includes some zingers about the Patriots ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The video was made by Nick Stevens, who described himself in a Twitter message as a “diehard Patriots fan who has been professing my love of Tom Brady and doing rants and raves about the team for over a decade on YouTube.”

Stevens got another Patriots fan to join him. His name is Randy Gardner, who is the bearded fan named Francis in a video series called “NFL Fan Therapy.”

The Chiefs fans are friends from Stevens’ days at New York University. Neil Magnuson, who is wearing a Chiefs hat in the video below is from Iola, Kan., and will be at Sunday’s game, Stevens said. The other Chiefs fan is Gabe McKinley of Kansas City, whom Stevens described as “one of my best friends in the world.”

The fans go back and forth, poking fun at Andy Reid’s playoff resume, Tom Brady’s age, burnt ends, lobster rolls and a certain player who has proved to be the Patriots’ kryptonite. Here it is: