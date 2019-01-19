For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs fans get last laugh when trading barbs with Patriots supporters in funny video

By Pete Grathoff

January 19, 2019 12:29 PM

The last time Chiefs Patrick Mahomes faced the Patriots

The last time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced the New England Patriots he played a better game in the second half. Mahomes talks about what he learned as the team prepares to face the Patriots again the AFC Championship Game.
By
Up Next
The last time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced the New England Patriots he played a better game in the second half. Mahomes talks about what he learned as the team prepares to face the Patriots again the AFC Championship Game.
By

If you happened to see the New England Patriots tweet the video below on Friday, you may have decided to skip it thinking that it poked fun at the Chiefs.

Well, it does. But it also includes some zingers about the Patriots ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The video was made by Nick Stevens, who described himself in a Twitter message as a “diehard Patriots fan who has been professing my love of Tom Brady and doing rants and raves about the team for over a decade on YouTube.”

Stevens got another Patriots fan to join him. His name is Randy Gardner, who is the bearded fan named Francis in a video series called “NFL Fan Therapy.”

The Chiefs fans are friends from Stevens’ days at New York University. Neil Magnuson, who is wearing a Chiefs hat in the video below is from Iola, Kan., and will be at Sunday’s game, Stevens said. The other Chiefs fan is Gabe McKinley of Kansas City, whom Stevens described as “one of my best friends in the world.”

The fans go back and forth, poking fun at Andy Reid’s playoff resume, Tom Brady’s age, burnt ends, lobster rolls and a certain player who has proved to be the Patriots’ kryptonite. Here it is:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  