Chiefs’ Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer for this, um, hit on Tom Brady

By Pete Grathoff

January 20, 2019 08:59 PM

Even former NFL referee Gene Steratore said the officials got it wrong.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, a Patriots drive was aided by a questionable roughing the passer call against Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Instead of third-and-7, the Patriots got a first down on a drive that ended with a touchdown.

Steratore, who works for CBS, admitted that was the wrong call.

Here was the play:

