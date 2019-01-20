Chiefs’ Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer for this, um, hit on Tom Brady

Even former NFL referee Gene Steratore said the officials got it wrong.
In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, a Patriots drive was aided by a questionable roughing the passer call against Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Instead of third-and-7, the Patriots got a first down on a drive that ended with a touchdown.
Steratore, who works for CBS, admitted that was the wrong call.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Here was the play:
Comments