Cornerback Kendall Fuller’s groggy tweets after surgery delighted Chiefs fans

With the season over, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller apparently had surgery Tuesday on his wrist, which was injured last month.
Fuller also had surgery in December on the wrist, which was believed to have a fracture. Fuller missed just one game and played in both of the Chiefs’ playoff contests despite having pins in the wrist, a fact he revealed on Twitter.
In fact, Fuller tweeted quite a bit after his surgery, and apparently the anesthesia had not quite worn off.
Chances are Fuller awoke Wednesday and was surprised when checking his Twitter account, because that series of tweets Tuesday had all the markings of someone who was still groggy.
Here is what he tweeted, and if some of it doesn’t make sense, don’t worry you’re not the only one who couldn’t figure it out:
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was amused by the tweets:
Others following on Twitter also got a good laugh. Here is a sample:
