Cornerback Kendall Fuller’s groggy tweets after surgery delighted Chiefs fans

With the season over, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller apparently had surgery Tuesday on his wrist, which was injured last month.

Fuller also had surgery in December on the wrist, which was believed to have a fracture. Fuller missed just one game and played in both of the Chiefs’ playoff contests despite having pins in the wrist, a fact he revealed on Twitter.

In fact, Fuller tweeted quite a bit after his surgery, and apparently the anesthesia had not quite worn off.

Chances are Fuller awoke Wednesday and was surprised when checking his Twitter account, because that series of tweets Tuesday had all the markings of someone who was still groggy.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Here is what he tweeted, and if some of it doesn’t make sense, don’t worry you’re not the only one who couldn’t figure it out:

Bruhhh I just had the best Nurse when i got out of Surgery, i loved her from the jump b/c the pins in my thumb got bent up in the game Sunday so I thought you feel me.. that they was going have but knew ones it.. but nope she said i was done w/ the pins — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

Then whole time, come to find out.. she was a “foodie”.. so boom you know we start chopping it up bout food.. and she like my type of food — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

She kept saying im not going remember this convo so I think im typing so i can remember.. Moral of the story, if you got a good taste in food then i can vibe w/ you



Ared, idk what time it is but goodnight — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

Ohh one more thing.. cuz this person thought I forgot — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

But so@e my teammates dont respect Klay Thompson enough... so @cheetah go check what (insert cool nickname) Klay did last night — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

You know how you gotta hold your arm above your chest.. i just Elevated my bed while playing “Elevate” by Drake



EB2️⃣9️⃣ would be proud.. i look better in 29 doe ‍♂️ — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 22, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was amused by the tweets:

bruh i was about to say someone needs to get this dudes phone!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 22, 2019

Others following on Twitter also got a good laugh. Here is a sample:

Oh my... — Betty McDannald (@huntingislife93) January 22, 2019

Can’t wait until you sleep off the rest of the anesthesia and then see this — Rach (@rachel_sashel) January 22, 2019

This is amazing also, working in a surgical wing of a hospital I can totally relate to this situation much love! Hope you’re doing better! ️ — Brittany Payton (@brittanypayton9) January 23, 2019

Bro I'm dyin reading these cant wait for you to wake up and see this — Matt (@mattylo85) January 22, 2019

Those pins aren't the only thing outta here today — Steve Cashman (@gohawks99) January 23, 2019