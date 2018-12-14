Report: Kendall Fuller to have surgery on fractured wrist Friday

Chiefs

Cornerback Kendall Fuller told reporters that a miscommunication led to the Chargers scoring on the two-point conversion to win Thursday night's game 29-28. With the loss, the Chiefs failed to clinch the AFC West.
The Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers appears to be even more costly the morning after.

Starting cornerback Kendall Fuller is believed to have fractured his wrist in the 29-28 loss and is expected to have surgery Friday morning, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Coach Andy Reid didn’t have any injuries to report after the game, and is not expected to speak with the media until Monday. Fuller spoke with the media after the loss, but didn’t indicate any significant injury.

Fuller, acquired through the Alex Smith trade earlier this year, has been a key piece of the Chiefs’ secondary. Against the Chargers, Fuller grabbed an interception in the corner of the end zone, grabbing the ball over LA receiver Tyrell Williams as he fell backwards out of the end zone.

He finished the game with two tackles and the interception.

Throughout the season, Fuller, 23, has been a steadily improving piece of an otherwise shaky secondary. In 14 games, Fuller has 55 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. His absence, no matter how long, would be significant for the Chiefs.

With Thursday night’s game, the Chiefs don’t play again until Dec. 23 in Seattle.

