Steven Nelson posts famous meme on Twitter after Bob Sutton is fired by Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

January 22, 2019 02:59 PM

Well, this is interesting.

Just minutes after the Chiefs announced defensive coordinator Bob Sutton had been fired on Tuesday, cornerback Steven Nelson tweeted a famous meme.

The meme is of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, which is seen as a clever way of silently commenting on something while at the same time saying, “But that’s none of my business.”

Was Nelson, who had four interceptions and 15 passes defended, agreeing with the Chiefs’ decision?

It sure seemed that way with this tweet from Nelson, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday:

Was their a rift among the Chiefs defensive players? Or was Nelson just playing with fans? Fans will undoubtedly be wondering.

