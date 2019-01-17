Despite vastly improved forecast, ticket prices are falling for AFC Championship Game

We’ve reached that point in winter when a forecast of 23 degrees looks great.

Just days after meteorologists were saying an arctic blast would hit in time for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium, the outlook has improved.

Forecasts had expected temperatures to be between zero and 10 degrees at kickoff, but now the National Weather Service is now calling for a high of 23 degrees and a low of 19 on Sunday. Heck, Accuweather.com sees a high of 28 with a low of 21.

That initial dire forecast apparently has suppressed ticket prices on the secondary markets.

“As seen on Saturday, the weather can be a contributing factor to fluctuating ticket prices,” Ralph Garcia of TicketIQ wrote in an email. “Cheapest tickets for the Divisional Round game vs Indianapolis were listed for $42 approximately 2 hours before kickoff ....

“Despite the forecast improving over the past few days, it seems fans are waiting to make their purchases. Over 10,000 tickets are still available on the secondary market and ticket prices have been falling accordingly.”

According to TicketIQ.com, the average available ticket on the secondary market has declined daily this week from $497 on Tuesday to $358 on Thursday. But that is still 171 percent more expensive than a regular-season game, which averages $132, the company said.

Vivid Seats said it has seen little fluctuation with prices starting at $495 on Tuesday, moving up to $500 yesterday, and falling back to $494 on Thursday.

However, SeatGeek has seen a decrease, but it says the average resale price has dropped to $523. The company said it has a few listings down below $200 with fees.

Although there is a decline in prices, SeatGeek said tickets are more in-demand than any other event at Arrowhead Stadium since 2010. It’s well above the average price of $205 for the Rolling Stones/Ed Sheeran show in 2015, SeatGeek said.

TicketIQ said the cheapest available ticket has fallen from $257 on Tuesday to $185 on Thursday, which it noted is the “third-cheapest ‘get-in’ price for the AFC Championship this decade and indicating relative parity of ticket prices throughout the stadium.”

That could explain why Vivid Seats’ crowd projections show that 21 percent of the Arrowhead Stadium seats are expected be filled with Patriots fans.