Arctic blast could make Patriots-Chiefs game one of the coldest games at Arrowhead

An arctic blast settling over the Kansas City area this weekend could make Sunday’s AFC Championship one of the coldest games in Arrowhead Stadium’s history.
Temperatures are expected to be between zero and 10 degrees at the 5:40 p.m. kickoff when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots. Wind chills may be well below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The good news for fans is that there’s still plenty of time to prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures. Many are already engaged in battling the elements after a tough winter weather week.
Residents are still digging out after a major winter storm dumped as much as 10 inches of snow across the Kansas City area.
The heavy, wet snow clung to tree limbs and power lines, weighing them down and causing significant damage. About 175,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers were without electricity at some point. The utility said Tuesday that crews will likely be working into Thursday to restore power.
The Kansas City area could be facing more of that. Snow and wintry mix is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning along Interstate 70 and to the north. Rain is expected south of I-70, according to the weather service.
Drivers should expect the light accumulations to create slick road conditions for the morning commute.
Another winter storm is also on the horizon and could move into the Kansas City area Friday night into Saturday. Although it’s too early to accurately forecast details of the storm, there’s growing confidence that the storm will bring snow and wind to much of the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.
Strong winds and bitter cold are expected to follow that storm.
Temperatures Saturday evening through Monday morning are expected to be dangerously cold. Highs on Sunday could remain below 10 degrees because of the arctic blast and the expected fresh snow cover.
Overnight lows are expected to drop below zero on Saturday and Sunday nights. Wind chills will also be very cold, especially Sunday morning, the weather service said.
“Those with outdoor plans this weekend should prepare for potentially dangerous conditions if being exposed to the elements and dress accordingly,” the weather service advised.
