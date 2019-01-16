Chiefs’ ‘Game of Thrones’ video takes dead aim at team’s doubters

It’s been a good week for the Chiefs’ social media team.

They created a great video about bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy home to Kansas City and had a fun time lapse of Arrowhead Stadium being cleaned of snow before Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Colts.

The latest creation dropped Wednesday night.

The Chiefs apparently are well aware of the promise Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network kept Monday. Last week, on “Good Morning Football,” Brandt had said he would wear a barrel if the Colts lost to the Chiefs. That’s exactly what he did.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said it would be too cold in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game for Chiefs fans to make much noise, neutering that advantage at Arrowhead.

So the Chiefs doctored a clip from “Game of Thrones” in which the Night King kills Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brandt and Cowherd all make a cameo in the video:

Winter is coming, right?

Brandt loved the video: