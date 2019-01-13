For Pete's Sake

‘Bring on the Pats.’ Chiefs fans on playing Patriots in AFC championship game

By Pete Grathoff

January 13, 2019 03:35 PM

Two of the best tight ends in football: Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce

Tight ends, like Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and New Englands Patriots Rob Gronkowski, can be problems for opposing defenses. This weekend two of the best tight ends in the league will be on the field when the Chiefs travel to New England.
Chiefs fans got what they wanted: the New England Patriots are coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

In a Kansas City Star poll, Chiefs fans overwhelmingly said they preferred to play the Patriots and not the Chargers in the AFC Championship Game.

Tom Brady and New England rolled over Los Angeles 41-28 in the divisional round, and Chiefs fans were talking about facing the Patriots before the Chargers had even lost.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying:

