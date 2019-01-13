‘Bring on the Pats.’ Chiefs fans on playing Patriots in AFC championship game

Chiefs fans got what they wanted: the New England Patriots are coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

In a Kansas City Star poll, Chiefs fans overwhelmingly said they preferred to play the Patriots and not the Chargers in the AFC Championship Game.

Tom Brady and New England rolled over Los Angeles 41-28 in the divisional round, and Chiefs fans were talking about facing the Patriots before the Chargers had even lost.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying:

Cocky #Patriots fans coming out of the woodwork now towards #Chiefs fans & #ChiefsKingdom . This is gonna be a long week just reading how they’re gonna beat us. They don’t know #WeBelieve & this game ain’t in Foxboro it’s in Arrowhead Stadium the loudest & proudest. #LetsRoll — Ali Daifallah (@alidpellakc) January 13, 2019

Patriots coming to arrowhead for the AFC ship game #LetsRoll #ChiefsKingdom — Jacob Arellano (@Jarellano46) January 13, 2019

Patriots in the Tom Brady era are 3-4 on the road in the playoffs, and 1-4 since 2005. They were 3-5 on the road this season averaging 21.6 pts/game and gave up an average of 24 pts/game and 4 games giving up over 30. Pats aren’ the same on the road. Arrowhead beckons. #LetsRoll — Max Ramsey (@The_Wild_Chief) January 13, 2019

Looks like the Patriots are on to Kansas City..... "To be the man, you gotta beat the man." @RicFlairNatrBoy #LetsRoll #ChiefsKingdom — Caleb Robinson (@ThatDude_Caleb) January 13, 2019

@Patriots will be coming to Arrowhead to play my favorite team the @Chiefs for their first afc championship home game #ChiefsKingdom rise up, we have the truth in @PatrickMahomes5 — Chris Dudley (@Doodles_II) January 13, 2019

One fun thing about playing the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game is that 97% of America will be rooting for #ChiefsKingdom @ArrowheadPride — Tyler Clarensau (@TylerClarensau) January 13, 2019

A big hearty welcome to #ChiefsKingdom for all the anti-Patriots folks - welcome aboard and enjoy the ride! — Final Four Bound (@FakeKevinKugler) January 13, 2019

At least the Pats are coming to us. #ChiefsKingdom — i’m a maze to you (@Zachy_Vest) January 13, 2019

Not the least bit scared. One game has nothing to do with another. We have been very successful against the Pats at home with Reid, who coaches very well against Bellechick. Finally, despite the way this game has gone, LA is by far the more talented team. Bring it on. #LetsRoll — HURGUSBURGUS (@JoshuaRHill) January 13, 2019

Here’s the best part, including this Sunday, the next 4 matchups of Chiefs Vs Patriots will take place at Arrowhead. This is literally the best opportunity for the torch to be passed. BB and TB had an incredible run at the AFC for the better part of 2 decades. Our turn #LETSROLL — #MVPat the Baba Yaga (@Josh_Graham) January 13, 2019