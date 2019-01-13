‘Bring on the Pats.’ Chiefs fans on playing Patriots in AFC championship game

Chiefs fans got what they wanted: the New England Patriots are coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
In a Kansas City Star poll, Chiefs fans overwhelmingly said they preferred to play the Patriots and not the Chargers in the AFC Championship Game.
Tom Brady and New England rolled over Los Angeles 41-28 in the divisional round, and Chiefs fans were talking about facing the Patriots before the Chargers had even lost.
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying:
