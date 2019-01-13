Man who helped Chiefs player get car out of the snow got an amazing prize

Thanks to the snow storm, a number of people likely had trouble getting to work on Saturday — including Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen.

Allen made it to Arrowhead Stadium in time for the AFC divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts thanks to a Good Samaritan named Dave.

Now Allen is asking for the public’s help in finding Dave, because Allen wants to repay the favor.

The prize for lending a helping hand? Tickets to the AFC Championship Game next week.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Not bad, right?

Here is what Allen tweeted shortly before midnight:

“My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom”

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

So where are you Dave? Your prize awaits.

Allen was asked why he didn’t get Dave’s phone number.

He wrote: “I did that that’s how I got his name but before I saved his # in my phone someone called and I answered. After I finished the call the number was gone. Things were a little hectic and I was running late for the game. Sorry I didn’t handle the situation the way you would like”

I did that that’s how I got his name but before I saved his # in my phone someone called and I answered. After I finished the call the number was gone. Things were a little hectic and I was running late for the game. Sorry I didn’t handle the situation the way you would like ‍♂️ — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

UPDATE: Allen found his Dave, and you can listen to his story above.

He tweeted this:

“Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness @Davidco59434183”

I did that that’s how I got his name but before I saved his # in my phone someone called and I answered. After I finished the call the number was gone. Things were a little hectic and I was running late for the game. Sorry I didn’t handle the situation the way you would like ‍♂️ — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

David Cochran tweeted: “Look all I try to do is survive and live life one day at a time and I love to go all out to try to help ppl”