Fans loved that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes helped shove Darrel Williams into end zone

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff victory, but he did run for one score.

Mahomes also helped teammate Darrel Williams find the end zone on the game’s final touchdown. Williams was struggling to reach the end zone when teammates gave him a shove.

That included Mahomes, who ran into the pile and helped push Williams to pay dirt.

Here is the play:

Mahomes put his hat on a hat and drove his own man into the end zone pic.twitter.com/JsbmMnfIF0 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 13, 2019

Fans, of course, loved it:

Watching Mahomes push Williams in pic.twitter.com/GoTxSuUw95 — Grayson Gilbert (@____grayson____) January 13, 2019

Mahomes just jumped in that pile to push Williams across the line. I love him so much — Jack (@JackMcInerney19) January 13, 2019

Mahomes helped Push him in pic.twitter.com/eq8BgISfXT — Jodi Hendrix (@yourJodibaby) January 13, 2019