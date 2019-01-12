Fans loved that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes helped shove Darrel Williams into end zone

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff victory, but he did run for one score.
Mahomes also helped teammate Darrel Williams find the end zone on the game’s final touchdown. Williams was struggling to reach the end zone when teammates gave him a shove.
That included Mahomes, who ran into the pile and helped push Williams to pay dirt.
Here is the play:
Fans, of course, loved it:
