For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Fans loved that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes helped shove Darrel Williams into end zone

By Pete Grathoff

January 12, 2019 08:00 PM

Postgame craze at Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs playoff win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in an AFC divisional playoff game Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, their first home playoff win in 25 years.
By
Up Next
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in an AFC divisional playoff game Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, their first home playoff win in 25 years.
By

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff victory, but he did run for one score.

Mahomes also helped teammate Darrel Williams find the end zone on the game’s final touchdown. Williams was struggling to reach the end zone when teammates gave him a shove.

That included Mahomes, who ran into the pile and helped push Williams to pay dirt.

Here is the play:

Fans, of course, loved it:



Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  