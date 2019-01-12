Poll: Which team do you want the Chiefs to face in the AFC Championship Game?

For the first time ever, the AFC Championship Game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

With their victory Saturday afternoon over the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC title game. Both of their previous appearances in the AFC Championship Game were on the road.

Now Chiefs fans will watch Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game with great interest. The winner of that contest will play the Chiefs for the right to play in the Super Bowl.

Crazy, right?

So which team would you like to see the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: