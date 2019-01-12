For Pete's Sake

Poll: Which team do you want the Chiefs to face in the AFC Championship Game?

By Pete Grathoff

January 12, 2019 06:46 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins battled Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum for yardage in the second quarter during Saturday’s football game on January 12, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Toyoshiba
For the first time ever, the AFC Championship Game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

With their victory Saturday afternoon over the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC title game. Both of their previous appearances in the AFC Championship Game were on the road.

Now Chiefs fans will watch Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game with great interest. The winner of that contest will play the Chiefs for the right to play in the Super Bowl.

Crazy, right?

So which team would you like to see the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment:

Pete Grathoff

