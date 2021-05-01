Chiefs
Follow the Kansas City Chiefs’ undrafted free agent signings with our live tracker
The Chiefs finished their six-player draft with four more selections Saturday.
Their rookie class, however, is not complete. They’ve turned their attention now to undrafted free agents (UDFAs).
The Chiefs’ current roster has previous UDFAs Daniel Sorensen, Ben Niemann, Byron Pringle and Tershawn Wharton, among others.
Follow along below as The Star tracks the UDFA signings:
- BYU linebacker Zayne Anderson, a source told The Star. A hybrid linebacker/defensive back from BYU. Where have we heard this before? Anderson recorded 41 tackles last season. He had his best season in 2017, recording 61 tackles and two interceptions.
- SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, the school announced. Beuchele, who split his college career between SMU and Texas, becomes the fourth quarterback on the Chiefs’ roster, joining Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta’amu.
- South Alabama LB/DL Riley Cole, the school announced. Cole had 15 1/2 tackles for loss over the past two seasons combined. He forced two fumbles last season and recovered two.
CHIEFS’ 2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
- Round 2, 58th overall: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
- Round 2, 63rd overall: C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
- Round 4, 144th overall: DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State
- Round 5, 162nd overall, via trade with Jets: TE Noah Gray, Duke
- Round 5, 181st overall: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson
Round 6, 226th overall, via trade with Jets: OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
