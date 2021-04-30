Kansas City Chiefs stay home with first pick in NFL Draft, selecting Mizzou linebacker

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

After sitting out the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft the previous night, the Chiefs engaged in the action Friday with their first pick of selection process.

And the pick has local ties.

The Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton as the 58th overall player selected.

The 6-foot, 232-pound Bolton fills a need and should contribute immediately. The Chiefs did their homework on Bolton during the pre-draft process, spending time getting to know him, and now the two-time All-SEC selection is set to bring plenty of proven college production to KC.

Bolton, who clocked a 4.6 time in 40-yard dash at his pro day workout, was a tackling machine, totaling 220 tackles (139 solo), four sacks, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed in three seasons at Missouri.

Bolton should fill in for Damien Wilson, who signed a free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason. The Chiefs’ starting linebacker corps likely projects as Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr. and Bolton in the team’s 4-3 defensive base package, with Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel as primary backups.

This marks the second straight year that the Chiefs went with an SEC linebacker in the second round. In 2020, the Chiefs selected Gay out of Mississippi State with the 63rd overall pick of the draft.

With a pair of young linebackers taken in back-to-back drafts, the Chiefs’ future sets up well at the position.

Bolton is the first player from Missouri drafted by the Chiefs since center Mitch Morse in 2015. He’s the 11th player from Mizzou drafted by the Chiefs overall, including three from the team’s AFL days.

It’s the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that the Chiefs made a Missouri player their first draft selection.

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff contributed to this report.