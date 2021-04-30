The Kansas City Chiefs keep adding to their offensive line with second-round draft pick

Creed Humphrey (No. 56) of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before playing the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Football Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TNS

The offensive line overhaul wasn’t complete after all.

The Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey with the No. 63 overall pick, five slots after they took Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton.

Humphrey (6-4, 302), a three-year college starter, did not allow a sack while at Oklahoma, per Pro Football Focus. He’s seen as a quick-footed interior lineman who’s athletic enough to move in space.

Twice, the Big 12 Conference named Humphrey its offensive lineman of the year. He was a freshman All-American in 2018, a second-team All-American in 2019 and a third-team All-American in 2020.

The Chiefs already spent the majority of their offseason revamping an offensive line that was exposed in a Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. They signed center Austin Blythe from the Rams, signed guard Joe Thuney to big money, signed guard Kyle Long and traded for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

In addition, they will get back Lucas Niang and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after they opted out of the 2020 season.