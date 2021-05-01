Kansas City Chiefs select FSU defensive end Kaindoh with 144th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Josh Kaindoh joins the Chiefs via the fourth round of the NFL Draft after leaving Florida State a year early. He’s seen as a developmental but promising prospect. Florida State Athletics

The Chiefs went to the defensive side of the line of scrimmage with their first selection on the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh in the fourth round as the 144th overall pick.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Kaindoh had 59 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss, and eight sacks at Florida State. He announced in December that he was leaving Tallahassee, Fla., with one year of eligibility remaining.

Kaindoh bolsters depth on the Chiefs’ defensive line but projects as a developmental player on the opposite side of Frank Clark. He could eventually enter the rotation alongside veteran Taco Charlton and Mike Danna. The Chiefs selected Danna in last year’s draft.