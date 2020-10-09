Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Raiders matchup

The Chiefs and Raiders have long fancied themselves as one of the best rivalries in football, the two teams sharing a division since 1960.

But the Raiders haven’t lived up to their side of the arrangement. Not recently. As quarterback Derek Carr told reporters this week, “To be honest, to call it a rivalry, we have to win some games against them.”

If they get one Sunday, it will be the biggest upset in the NFL this week.

The Chiefs are favored 12 1/2 points against the Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, which currently matches the largest betting line in the league. Baltimore is favored by the same number against Cincinnati.

Even with the large line, the majority of the wagers have been placed on the Chiefs to cover, per Oddschecker.

The Chiefs have won five straight against the Raiders and 10 of the past 11 matchups. Carr is 2-10 against the Chiefs, with zero career wins at Arrowhead Stadium.

The over/under for Sunday’s game sits at 55 1/2 points, the second highest number of the week. A Sunday night matchup featuring the Seahawks and Vikings is at 57.

The Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread this year after beating New England 26-10, covering a line that moved to 10 1/2 points after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Las Vegas is 2-2 against the spread.

A sneak peak of next week: The Chiefs have opened as 3 1/2-point favorites in Buffalo, a line that’s subject to change after this week’s games.

