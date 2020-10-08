Chiefs-Bills matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 being moved, report says

The COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans has now apparently impacted the Chiefs from a scheduling point of view.

Week 6’s Chiefs-Bills matchup originally scheduled for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 15 is being moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Chiefs are affected because the Bills are scheduled to play the Titans on Tuesday night, according to Schefter. The Bills-Titans game was originally on tap for Sunday.

The NFL’s schedule juggling is dependent on no more COVID-19 positive tests with the Titans, who reportedly have more than 20 affected personnel, including players.

Schefter notes that in the event of more positive tests out of Tennessee, the Chiefs-Bills game could revert back to Thursday night.

COVID-19 affected the Chiefs and Patriots in Week 4 as both teams dealt with positive tests to quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu. The league moved the Chiefs-Patriots matchup from Sunday to Monday night, but neither team was in the clear of the coronavirus threat.

Two days after playing the Chiefs, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. As of Thursday, no other Chiefs players has tested positive since playing the Patriots.