Chiefs make backfield roster move ahead of Raiders game. There’s familiarity involved

When the Raiders visit the Chiefs on Sunday, they will see a familiar face in the backfield.

The Chiefs promoted running back DeAndre Washington from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

Washington played for the Raiders for the past four years before joining the Chiefs this offseason. He is a former college teammate with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Washington averaged 4.0 yards per carry in four seasons with the Raiders.

The Chiefs do not yet have to make a corresponding move, while cornerback Bashaud Breeland remains on the exemption list returning from suspension.

Darwin Thompson beat out Washington for the third running back spot on the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster. Thompson carried the ball six times in the first three games, but he fumbled against Baltimore and has not received an offensive snap since.

In another move Thursday, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp to the practice squad after waiving him earlier this week.