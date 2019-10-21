Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Mahomes will be back when?! And other Chiefs injury updates
On today’s podcast, Kansas City Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the latest developments since Patrick Mahomes injured his knee against the Broncos on Thursday night.
Chiefs provide update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ injury
Patrick Mahomes posts inspirational message on Instagram after tests on a kneecap
Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland stayed on task, saw payoff against Denver. Can it continue?
