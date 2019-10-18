The Chiefs dominated in Denver but lost Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury. What next?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came off the field with the aid of trainers after he injured his knee in the second quarter Oct. 17 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Tight end Travis Kelce met Mahomes as he came off the field. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs got out of Denver with a convincing victory and an injured quarterback.

On a quarterback sneak, Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap and left the game. That didn’t prevent the Chiefs from an impressive 30-6 triumph to end a two-game losing streak.

But it presented questions about the Chiefs’ future at the position that Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff attempt to answer.

If Mahomes is out for a few weeks, do the Chiefs stay the course with veteran reserve Matt Moore or do they scour the landscape for a replacement?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Check out what the A-team had to say about Mahomes and the Chiefs’ most resounding triumph of the season.

This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live for the Red Zone Extra page.

Read the stories we discussed:

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires.