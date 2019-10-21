Patrick Mahomes posts inspirational message on Instagram after tests on kneecap

By all reports, the news about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ kneecap is as good as fans could have hoped.

A second opinion on his kneecap, which was dislocated during Thursday’s win over the Broncos, went well, The Star learned Sunday morning.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder on Monday said he was encouraged by the results of Mahomes’ MRI, which was performed Friday.

Mahomes apparently was encouraged as well.

On Sunday afternoon, Mahomes shared an inspirational message on Instagram. He wrote: “God was watching over me on that field! My brothers held it down! We keep it moving forward!”

Tight end Travis Kelce responded with two muscle emoji.

Here is the message from Mahomes: