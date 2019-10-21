For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Patrick Mahomes posts inspirational message on Instagram after tests on kneecap

By all reports, the news about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ kneecap is as good as fans could have hoped.

A second opinion on his kneecap, which was dislocated during Thursday’s win over the Broncos, went well, The Star learned Sunday morning.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder on Monday said he was encouraged by the results of Mahomes’ MRI, which was performed Friday.

Mahomes apparently was encouraged as well.

On Sunday afternoon, Mahomes shared an inspirational message on Instagram. He wrote: “God was watching over me on that field! My brothers held it down! We keep it moving forward!”

Tight end Travis Kelce responded with two muscle emoji.

Here is the message from Mahomes:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  