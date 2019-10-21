Chiefs provide update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ injury

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have dodged a bullet on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right knee injury, which he suffered in Thursday night’s 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder on Monday provided an update on Mahomes’ MRI procedure, which was administered Friday, and sounded highly encouraged with the results.

“That turned out as good as we could possibly imagine,” Burkholder said.

Mahomes immediately began the rehabilitation process, which included “extensive pool therapy” over the weekend at the Chiefs’ training facility and is “progressing nicely,” Burkholder said.

Numerous reports over the weekend suggested Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap in the second quarter against the Broncos, could be back within a three- to six-week span.

Burkholder, though, stopped short of providing a specific timeline on Mahomes.

“Every guy is different and every injury is different,” Burkholder said. “We’ll manage Patrick accordingly and he’s right in the middle of the process.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reinforced Burkholder’s stance.

“I don’t think you can put a timeline on this thing,” Reid said. “I think you just go and take it, you go off how he feels and what the doctors say, and go with it. I don’t think there’s a set time, though. I know people want a time. I don’t think you can do that with this injury.”

The Chiefs are likely to continue erring on the side of caution. Sources told The Star Sunday that Mahomes’ return to action will depend on his rehabilitation process and follow-up evaluations.

In the meantime, the Chiefs haven’t officially ruled out Mahomes for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid pointed out the team will evaluate the signal-caller’s progress during the week, but it doesn’t sound like the Chiefs’ game-planning will include Mahomes suiting up.

“I’d probably say it would be a stretch for him to get there,” Reid said. “He’s working hard, and from the information we have to this point, he’s doing what he can do and we’ll just see how it goes. But we’re going to get Matt (Moore) ready to go.”

In addition to Moore, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes in Week 7, the Chiefs have rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad. The Chiefs, though, haven’t made a move yet to elevate Shurmur to their active 53-player roster.

In other injury news, the Chiefs announced cornerback Kendall Fuller underwent thumb surgery last week. Fuller did not play in Week 7.

Reid said left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are “making progress” and are considered “day to day.”

Guard Andrew Wylie is dealing with an ankle sprain, Reid said.